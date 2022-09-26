Prez Murmu covers her head with a 'pallu', is it PFI conspiracy: Karnataka leader on Hijab row

Prez Murmu wishes Israeli President Herzog on Jewish New Year

India

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Sep 26: President Draupadi Murmu on Monday greeted her Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog and the people of Israel on Jewish New Year.

Excellency @Isaac_Herzog, on behalf of the government and people of India, I extend warm wishes for the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, to you, the friendly people of Israel and the Jewish community around the world. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 26, 2022

"Excellency @Isaac_Herzog , on behalf of the government and people of India, I extend warm wishes for the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, to you, the friendly people of Israel and the Jewish community around the world," the president tweeted.

She also extended her greetings in Hebrew language through a tweet.