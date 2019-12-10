Prez Kovind flagged the recent atrocities on women, pointing at equal rights

  • search
    By PTI
    New Delhi, Dec 10: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday flagged the recent incidents of violence against women, saying such heinous crimes force people to think if the society has lived up to the vision of equal rights for all.

    In his address at an NHRC function, he also said the ideal way to mark Human Rights Day will be for whole world to introspect what more needs to be done to live up to the sacred text of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

    Crime against women 'societal disease', rethink on mercy appeals in heinous crimes: Venkaiah Naidu

    "Gandhi had said that human rights and duties are two sides of the same coin... Our failings in human rights, as in violence against women, often stem from failing in our duties," he said.

    The recent Hyderabad heinous gang rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor has shocked the entire world. And the rape victim of Unnao who was set ablaze died in Delhi hospital on Friday night. Several other cases of crime against women are increasing day by day. Nationwide protest also been witnessed demanding the security for women.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 13:24 [IST]
