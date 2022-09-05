‘Pressure to frame me led CBI officer to commit suicide’: Sisodia tears into PM Modi

Kejriwal and Sisodia should get Bharat Ratna for 'new category for corruption', Cong mocks AAP leaders

New Delhi Sep 05: Hours after the BJP released a 'sting operation' video to expose the Aam Aadmi Party's role in the Delhi liquor scam, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tore into the Centre, saying that they are mounting such pressure to press for his arrest that a CBI officer committed suicide as a result.

He also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he only thinks of destabilising governments in non-BJP states by poaching MLAs.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had last month raided the Delhi residence of Sisodia after it registered an FIR to investigate alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out in November last year.

"A CBI officer was pressured to frame me in false excise case. He could not take the mental pressure and died by suicide two days ago. This is really unfortunate, I am deeply hurt," Sisodia alleged during a press conference.

"I want to ask PM why officers are being pressured so much that they are forced to take such extreme steps. Arrest me if you want, but don't destroy families of your officers," he added.

Earlier in the day, the BJP released a video terming it a "sting operation" that "proves" crores were earned through brokerage under the new scheme.

The BJP has claimed that the person seen in the video is Kulwinder Marwah, father of Shani Marwah, named as accused in the FIR registered by the CBI.

"We asked Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia five questions regarding the new excise policy. However, the questions remain unanswered, and therefore we have come here to expose them through a sting operation," he claimed.

The BJP leader further said that the "loot" under the new liquor policy has been exposed in the video.

Monday, September 5, 2022, 15:12 [IST]