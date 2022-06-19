YouTube
    Presidential elections: Nadda holds meeting with BJP's management team, discusses strategy

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 19: BJP president J P Nadda held a meeting with the party's 14-member management team for the July 18 presidential election and deliberated upon the poll strategy, sources said on Sunday.

    J P Nadda
    J P Nadda

    Nadda met the party leaders, including the team's convener Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat, at his residence here.

    Other leaders of the team, including Union Ministers G Kishen Reddy and Arjun Ram Meghwal, and BJP general secretaries Vinod Tawde and C T Ravi, were also present at the meeting.

    According to sources, the BJP's strategy for the presidential election was discussed in detail in the meeting.

    The BJP had authorised its president J P Nadda and Union Minister Rajnath Singh to consult with other political parties, including those in the opposition, for building a consensus on a presidential candidate.

    Both Nadda and Singh have already reached out to several opposition leaders, including Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar, Naveen Patnaik, and Farooq Abdullah, to reach a consensus candidate for the presidential election.

    With numbers on its side, the BJP-led NDA is expected to ensure the victory of its candidate in the presidential elections.

    X