    Presidential election 2022: Draupadi Murmu visits Patna to seek support

    Patna, Jul 5: A rousing welcome was given to NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu when she arrived in Patna on Tuesday to seek support for the July 18 election.

    Murmu arrived at the Patna airport in a special aircraft at 11.13 am, officials said. Deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, Union minister Nityanand Rai, state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal and other state ministers received her at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport.

    NDAs presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu
    NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu. PTI Photo

    Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi was also present at the airport. The airport compound was decorated with flowers, while BJP workers gathered along the roads outside with party flags to welcome her.

    Murmu will visit the state BJP office, and also meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the tour. "Later, she would go to a hotel near Gandhi Maidan where she would meet senior leaders of all NDA constituents, including the MPs and MLAs, and appeal for their support in the election," a BJP leader said. She is scheduled to fly out of Patna in the afternoon to reach Agartala via Guwahati, he said.

    PTI

    draupadi murmu patna next president of india presidential elections 2022

