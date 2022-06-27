YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'President told drop cases against youth facing Agnipath agitation-related cases'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Jun 27: Senior TRS leader and Vice-Chairman of Telangana State Planning Board B Vinod Kumar on Monday urged the President Ram Nath Kovind to condone the youth who took part in a recent agitation against the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme and to let them appear for recruitment tests in the future.

    The cases against the army aspirants should be withdrawn, he said. Most of the youth, all in their early 20s, are unemployed poor, he said. The army aspirants have been waiting for final selection tests after having cleared physical fitness tests.

    President told drop cases against youth facing Agnipath agitation-related cases

    They resorted to violent incidents on the spur of the moment, he said. Observing that the President has power to even cancel capital punishment awarded to a convict and to convert it into life imprisonment, Kumar said the President should allow those facing cases to appear for future recruitment exams.

    The President is the supreme commander of the armed forces, he added. Kumar, a former Lok Sabha member, on June 25, paid floral tributes to D Rakesh, a young man from Warangal district in Telangana, who died after security personnel opened fire during the violence at Secunderabad Railway Station on June 17.

    PTI

    Comments

    More AGNIPATH News  

    Read more about:

    agnipath youths agitation recruitment

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X