President Ram Nath Kovind, VP Venkaiah Naidu wish PM Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 17: President Ram Nath Kovid and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu have sent their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 71 birthday on Friday, 17 September.

The President, on Twitter, wished long life and good health for Narendra Modi. He wrote, ""Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi on his birthday. I wish you good health and long life and continue to serve the nation with your well-known spirit of 'Aharnish Sevamahe'[sic]"

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu hailed that the Prime Minister's leadership has ensured the all-around growth of the country. On Twitter, he posted, "My best wishes to Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Bhai Modi ji on his birthday today. His exceptional vision, exemplary leadership and dedicated service have led to all-round growth of the nation. May he be blessed with a long, healthy and happy life ahead! @narendramodi. [sic]"

The BJP is celebrating the birthday of Modi by launching a mega 20-day outreach which will end on 7 October. The party has asked its workers to facilitate Covid-19 vaccination drive on the occasion of his birthday as part of its "Seva and Samarpan" campaign.

"Tomorrow is the birthday of our beloved prime minister, lets do #VaccineSeva by helping all unvaccinated people including their loved ones, family members and all sections of the society by getting them vaccinated. This would be a birthday gift for the prime minister," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted in Hindi.

The party has been celebrating Modi's birthday as ''Seva Diwas" (Service Day) by organising social welfare activities across the country for a week. However, this year the celebration has been extended to 20 days as the BJP leader is completing his two decades in public office.

Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister of India to be born in Independent India. After swearing-in for his second term in May 2019, he is into the third year of his second consecutive term as the Prime Minister of India.

He was elected for the first term from 2014 to 2019.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, September 17, 2021, 9:22 [IST]