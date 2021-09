Chandrayaan-2 frenzy sends 'Rajnikant' up a pillar in Prayagraj, "Won't come down till Vikram found

New Delhi, Sep 10: President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The President of India will visit Uttar Pradesh (Prayagraj) tomorrow (September 11, 2021) to lay the foundation stones for Uttar Pradesh National Law University and new building complex of Allahabad High Court, it said.