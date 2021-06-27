Delhi LG gets more teeth as President Kovind gives nod too NCT bill

President Ram Nath Kovind to visit his birthplace Paraunk, Pukhrayan town in Kanpur today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 27: President Ram Nath Kovind will visit his birthplace Paraunk and Pukhrayan town in Kanpur Dehat district today and take part in various programs scheduled there.

President reached Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh in a special presidential train on his 5 day visit to the state on Friday evening. Yesterday, he met dignitaries and old friends in Kanpur.

During his five day tour, the President will also go to state capital Lucknow.

Paraunkh village in Kanpur dehat district is eager to welcome the President of India Ram nath kovind. It took almost 4 and half years for the president to reach his birthplace after taking over his present assignment.

Padma Shri awardee environmentalist Radha Mohan dies at 78; President Kovind condoles

In paraunk village president will visit the temple of local deity pathri Devi, Ambedkar Milan Kendra and the community centre in the village which was earlier his ancestral home and was later converted into the community centre. There will be a function to felicitate the president in paraunkh village.

He will later go to Pokharayan in Kanpur dehat district and will attend a function scheduled there. Tomorrow, the President will board the train at Kanpur Central railway station to reach Lucknow for his two-day visit to the state capital.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, June 27, 2021, 10:28 [IST]