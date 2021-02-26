Healthcare delivery in India is poised to undergo a change at all stages: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind all set to go on 4-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands today

New Delhi, Feb 26: President Ram Nath Kovind is all set to travel to Andaman and Nicobar Islands today. The President is expected to stay there for a period of four days. However, no official details have been released regarding the nature of his visit to the Islands.

While making the announcement, the President's Secretariat issued a press release reading, "The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, will visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands from February 26 to March 1, 2021."

On Wednesday, President Kovind lauded the newly-inaugurated cricket stadium in Gujarat named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, President Kovind tweeted, "It is a matter of pride that the 1,32,000-seater Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Motera has become the world's largest cricket stadium."

President Kovind inaugurated the newly revamped Motera Stadium ahead of the start of the Day-Night Test between India and England.

He also spoke at the inauguration ceremony of the stadium and performed 'bhoomi pujan' for the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave in Ahmedabad.