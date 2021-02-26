YouTube
    President Ram Nath Kovind all set to go on 4-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands today

    New Delhi, Feb 26: President Ram Nath Kovind is all set to travel to Andaman and Nicobar Islands today. The President is expected to stay there for a period of four days. However, no official details have been released regarding the nature of his visit to the Islands.

    While making the announcement, the President's Secretariat issued a press release reading, "The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, will visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands from February 26 to March 1, 2021."

    On Wednesday, President Kovind lauded the newly-inaugurated cricket stadium in Gujarat named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Taking to his official Twitter handle, President Kovind tweeted, "It is a matter of pride that the 1,32,000-seater Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Motera has become the world's largest cricket stadium."

    President Kovind inaugurated the newly revamped Motera Stadium ahead of the start of the Day-Night Test between India and England.

    He also spoke at the inauguration ceremony of the stadium and performed 'bhoomi pujan' for the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave in Ahmedabad.

    Story first published: Friday, February 26, 2021, 9:33 [IST]
