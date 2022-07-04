YouTube
    President Kovind condoles loss of lives in HP bus accident

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jul 04: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said he was distressed to know about the death of students and other people in a bus accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu and offered deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

    Wreckage of a bus after it fell into a gorge near Jangla village, in Kullu district, Monday, July 4, 2022. At least 16 people, including some school children, died in the accident, according to officials.
    Wreckage of a bus after it fell into a gorge near Jangla village, in Kullu district, Monday, July 4, 2022. At least 16 people, including some school children, died in the accident, according to officials. PTI Photo

    At least 16 people, including some school children, died as a private bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Jangla village in Kullu at around 8.30 AM, local administration officials said.

    “Distressed to hear the sad news of the death of many people including students in the bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their children and loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

    PTI

