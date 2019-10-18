  • search
    Presidency's ‘Wall of Fame' to have Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee's name

    Kolkata, Oct 18: The authorities of the renowned Presidency University of Kolkata have decided to confer DLitt (honoris causa) on Nobel laureate economist Abhijit Banerjee, along with his team that includes wife his Esther Duflo and US's Michael Kremer. The university also planned to confer the same upon Duflo and Nobel Laureate economist Amartya Sen who is also one of the alumnus of the University.

    The University has also come up with the to add Abhijit's name on the 'Wall of Fame' in the main building. Abhijit's name will be the 101st addition to the walls that boast of prestigious names who have passed out from the university.

    Soon the University will have a separate wall for 3D representation of faces of it's two Nobel laureate alumni members Amartya Sen and Abhijit Binayak Banerje on its campus.

    The Presidency University has names of more than 100 former students inscribed on the wall named as 'Wall of Fame', on the occasion of its bicentenary in 2017. The names include- Swami Vivekananda, economist Amartya Sen, scientist Jagadish Chandra Bose, statistician PC Mahalanobis, former Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, historians Rajat Kanta Ray, Ranjit Guha, Dipesh Chakrabarty, filmmaker Aparna Sen, writer Nabaneeta Dev Sen, and former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee.

    The Presidency University Vice-Chancellor Anuradha Lohia said, "We have decided to add Banerjee's name to the university's 'Wall of Fame'. We will also have his face as a 3D representation on one of the walls. Also, we will propose to the governing body to confer honorary DLitt on all the three economists Banerjee, Duflo, and Sen."

    Mamata seeks advice from Nobel laureate Abhijit, mother Nirmala Banerjee

    The Madras Presidency College has two Nobel laureates C.V. Raman and Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar. Both won their Nobel Prize in physics. Now, Kolkata's Presidency University has two Nobel laureates both in Economics.

