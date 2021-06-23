Prashant Kishor meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his residence

Prashant Kishor has left 'Didi' to join Amarinder even before poll results are announced: BJP

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, June 23: A day after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar hosted leaders of eight parties at his residence in New Delhi, the NCP chief on Wednesday met poll strategist Prashant Kishor.

It can be seen that this is the third meeting between Pawar and Prashant Kishor, often referred to as 'PK' in political circles, in 12 days.

The first meeting between the two was held on June 11 when Kishor called on Pawar at the latter's Mumbai residence.

It can be seen that the meeting had triggered speculation whether preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections and the Maharashtra Assembly polls has begun amid calls for putting up a united front of all Opposition parties to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The duo's second meeting was held on June 21 at the NCP chief' residence in New Delhi. The closed-door discussions between Kishor and Pawar lasted for around one-and-a-half hours.

A day later, leaders of eight opposition parties gathered at Sharad Pawar's residence in New Delhi and discussed various issues facing the country. However, the participants denied calling it a "political" meeting.

Instead, they said it was a "non-political meeting" of like-minded individuals by Rashtriya Manch that was floated by former finance minister Yashwant Sinha along with others.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 12:04 [IST]