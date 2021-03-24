Javadekar unveils NDA manifesto for Kerala, promises laws on Sabarimala, love jihad

Kerala elections 2021: Women more powerful than men, but do not understand and are fooled: Rahul to students

New Delhi, Mar 24: The BJP-led NDA on Wednesday released the election manifesto for the Kerala polls which promises a legislation to protect beliefs and customs of the Sabarimala temple, a law against love jihad.

In the manifesto, the NDA front also promised to raise welfare pension to Rs 3,500 a month and employment for at least one person in a family.

Releasing the manifesto, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the manifesto has put forward a development agenda for the state of Kerla.

"The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front have ruled the state by turns over the past many decades. People here are seriously thinking of an alternative to this circus," he said.

NDA manifesto for Kerala: Highlights

A legislation to protect beliefs and customs of the Sabarimala temple

A law against love jihad

At least one job for every family

Six cooking gas cylinders for the BPL family

Free laptops for high school students

Ex-gratia of Rs 5,000 per month to a family if the sole bread winner becomes ill

Landless SC, ST families will be given free titles

Housing, water and electricity for all

Minimum wages in all job sectors

Ensuring hunger-less Kerala

Ending terrorism in the state

End to political killings