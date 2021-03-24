Javadekar unveils NDA manifesto for Kerala, promises laws on Sabarimala, love jihad
New Delhi, Mar 24: The BJP-led NDA on Wednesday released the election manifesto for the Kerala polls which promises a legislation to protect beliefs and customs of the Sabarimala temple, a law against love jihad.
In the manifesto, the NDA front also promised to raise welfare pension to Rs 3,500 a month and employment for at least one person in a family.
Releasing the manifesto, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the manifesto has put forward a development agenda for the state of Kerla.
"The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front have ruled the state by turns over the past many decades. People here are seriously thinking of an alternative to this circus," he said.
NDA manifesto for Kerala: Highlights
- A legislation to protect beliefs and customs of the Sabarimala temple
- A law against love jihad
- At least one job for every family
- Six cooking gas cylinders for the BPL family
- Free laptops for high school students
- Ex-gratia of Rs 5,000 per month to a family if the sole bread winner becomes ill
- Landless SC, ST families will be given free titles
- Housing, water and electricity for all
- Minimum wages in all job sectors
- Ensuring hunger-less Kerala
- Ending terrorism in the state
- End to political killings