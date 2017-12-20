Pradyuman Thakur murder case: Convict will be considered as an adult

In a major twist in the Pradyuman Thakur murder case, the Juvenile Justice Board, Gurugram on Wednesday transferred the case to District And Sessions Court. The convict will be considered as an adult. The hearing will begin on December 22.

Sushil Tekriwal, the lawyer of Pradyuman's family, said, "During subsequent proceedings, the convict will be considered as an adult."

Varun Thakur, the father of Pradyuman, thanked the judiciary for the decision.

"We always knew that the journey is long but we will go until the end to get justice for my child and all other children who might be vulnerable," he said.

Last week, the accused had moved a petition urging the Juvenile Justice Board to delay its verdict on the plea of Pradyuman Thakur's father that the juvenile be tried as an adult.

The cold-blooded murder case of Pradyuman took a new dimension after the CBI trashed the probe by the Gurugram police and gave a clean chit to bus conductor Ashok, who was arrested on charges of murder and sexual assault in connection with the case. Ashok was later on released by a Gurugram court.

Pradyuman Thakur, a student of the second standard of Ryan International School was found dead on September 8 this year.

