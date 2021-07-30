YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' to release worldwide; Film to hit theatres on Pongal 2022

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jul 30: South star Prabhas on Friday announced that his film "Radhe Shyam" will be hitting theatres worldwide on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal on January 14, 2022.

    The romantic-drama, featuring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

    Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam to release worldwide; Film to hit theatres on Pongal 2022

    The 41-year-old actor shared the film''s new release date on Instagram along with a new poster.

    "Can''t wait for you all to watch my romantic saga, #RadheShyam, which has a brand new release date - 14th January, 2022 worldwide!," Prabhas captioned the post.

    The multi-lingual film also starring Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan, was earlier slated to have a theatrical release on July 30.

    "Radhe Shyam" is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is produced by UV Creations, Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

    More ENTERTAINMENT News  

    Read more about:

    entertainment

    Story first published: Friday, July 30, 2021, 10:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 30, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X