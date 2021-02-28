Prabhas-starrer action thriller 'Salaar' to release in April 2022

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Feb 28: Filmmaker Prashanth Neel's upcoming underworld action thriller "Salaar", featuring South star Prabhas, is set to release theatrically on April 14, 2022.

Billed as a "pan-India" project, "Salaar" is produced by Hombale Films. Neel, known for helming the blockbuster action movie franchise "KGF", took to Twitter and shared the film's poster with the release date.

"Rebelling worldwide. #Salaar on April 14, 2022. We can't wait to celebrate with you all," the director wrote. The film will see the "Baahubali" star play a "violent character". When the project was announced in December last year, Prabhas had called "Salaar" a territory unexplored.

Jennifer Lopez to lead action movie ''The Mother'' at Netflix

"This is a very exciting film and my character is extremely violent, so this is something I haven't really done before. It's a pan-Indian film and I can't wait to be on the sets already," the 41-year-old actor had said.

Apart from "Salaar", Prabhas will also be seen in filmmaker Nag Ashwin's multilingual sci-fi film co-starring Deepika Padukone, Om Raut's screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana "Adipurush" and romantic-drama "Radhe Shyam", directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Also starring Pooja Hegde, "Radhe Shyam" is set to release on July 30, this year.