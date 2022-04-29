Power crisis: 657 train trrips cancelled to ramp up coal supply

Power crisis: 657 train trips cancelled to ramp up coal supply

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Apr 29: In view of power outages due the coal crisis in several states, Indian Railways has decided to cancel 657 train trips to speed up the movement of coal rakes to power plants. As many as 509 mail/express train trips/services and 148 MEMU train services have been cancelled.

The demand for power has increased manifold in April as many states face power cuts. The problem has been accentuated by a steep rise in prices of imported coal due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and some power plants not operating to their full capacity. A total of 533 coal rakes were put on duty, said a railway official.

For the power sector, 427 rakes were loaded yesterday. 1.62 million tonnes of coal was loaded for the power sector. "The cancellation of trains is an interim measure. We are reviewing the situation on daily basis. Train cancellation has been done in non-priority sectors and less busy routes," informed Raiways' official.

The services of the mail, express or local passenger trains will resume once the coal storage in power plants normalises. (ANI)

Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 23:03 [IST]