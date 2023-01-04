Posters of so-called Khalistan Referendum with Indira Gandhi’s image crops up in Australia

India

New Delhi, Jan 04: A poster of a so-called referendum by the Khalistanis was found outside Plumpton Gurdwara, Victoria, Australia and the same was shared on the social media.

The posters included the images of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, Beant Singh and Satwant Singh. The poster read, 'the last battle. Khalistan Referendum. Voting January 29, Melbourne.'

The Australian Hindu Media shared the poster on Twitter. The tweet read, "Plumpton Gurdwara glorifies murderers of Indira Gandhi in this poster. How on earth does this further a charitable purpose, Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission?" They told Australian MP Steve McGhie, "Steve McGhie, your poster is next to that of elements trying to import Khalistani terror into Australia. What is your position?"

This comes in the wake of India warning Australia of increasing presence of Khalistani extremists in the country in December. This was following a Khalistani Referendum Rally being announced. The Australian authorities began looking into the matter following the warning. It however seems that no major action has been initiated by Australia ahead of the so-called referendum schedule for January 9. The same has been called by the proscribed terror group, Sikhs for Justice.

The images have been shared by several social media handles that are pro-Khalistan. The posters while being shared blamed the Hindutva system of India for the Sikh Genocide of 1984.

We specifically got to know that this has happened in Australia, we have raised this matter with the Australian government, and I have no more details to share, but we have taken this up with the Australian government. We had also seen some other reports about the UK, but it was not in the UK, it was somewhere else. But regarding some of the soldiers in Australia, we are talking to the Australian side on the matter," The spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said earlier while being asked to comment on the matter.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 12:30 [IST]