Post-Onam, Kerala sees massive surge in Covid cases

    Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 25: Kerala on Tuesday reported 24,296 COVID-19 cases and 173 deaths, pushing the total infection count to 38,51,984 and fatalities to 19,757 till date. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) jumped to 18.04 per cent from 15.63 per cent on Monday.

    Post-Onam, Kerala sees massive covid surge

    Amid concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in Kerala after the Onam season, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday directed the authorities to conduct more tests in the districts which have a poor rate of vaccination.

    The chief minister also directed the local self-government bodies to submit a report on vaccination in their jurisdiction.

    Vijayan said the rate of breakthrough infections in Idukki, Palakkad and Kasaragod districts are more than five per cent and directed the Health Department to conduct genetic studies in these districts.

    Meanwhile, Union minister V Muraleedharan on Wednesday hit out at Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the worsening coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the state and said that the state government "clearly failed" to protect people's lives.

    Wednesday, August 25, 2021, 16:06 [IST]
