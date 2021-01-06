Positivity and Possibility: Pos-Poss Talks into its 40s this Friday

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 06: The hugely popular Pos-Poss Talk Series, which has been engaging the Malayali audience across the world every week, is entering into its 40th episode this Friday.

The presence of two illustrious personalities who have stamped their influence in the social circle through their various meaningful interventions accentuate the charm of the event - this special episode will be graced by M V Shreyams Kumar, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Managing Editor of Mathrubhumi along with Biju Prabhakar IAS, Secretary, Social Welfare Department and Women and Children Department. They will be engaging the audience on the theme titled "Compassionate Leadership".

Pos-Poss Talk Series is a flagship programme from stables of Mission Better Tomorrow (MBT), a collective formed under the mentorship of P Vijayan IPS, Inspector General of Police, with the aim of creating a Peaceful, Progressive and Productive society.

This talk series was launched during the lock down days to instil Positivity (Pos) and to explore Possibilities (Poss). Since then, it took off and captured the imagination of millions of audiences across the globe and could create a loyal viewership.

Available statistics show that nearly three million people watch each episode every week.

Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi was the speaker at the First Global Episode of Pos-Poss and other speakers include actor Mohanlal, Olympian Anju Bobby George, former CEO of Infosys S.D. Shibulal, composer Shahabaz Aman along with top IAS and IPS officials like Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala Teeka Ram Meena.

The talks have been so designed as to take up different aspects of a specific topic in ten different episodes. The forthcoming episode on Friday, January 8, 2020 will be the last in the series of ten discussions that dealt with the theme 'Leadership'. The show will be aired at 7 pm IST and will be streamed live on all social media channels of MBT.

The presence of Shreyams Kumar and Biju Prabhakar, both with illustrious track record of social interventions, makes this episode special, and thus much-awaited.