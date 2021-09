Pornography racket case: Raj Kundra seeks bail citing 'no evidence' against him, says he's being made 'scapeg

Pornography racket case: Raj Kundra gets bail on Rs 50,000 surety

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Sep 20: Two months after his arrest, businessman Raj Kundra, husband of popular Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, has been granted bail by a Mumbai court on Monday, 20 September in the pornography racket case. The court has asked him to pay Rs 50,000 surety for his release.

Story first published: Monday, September 20, 2021, 18:49 [IST]