Pornography racket case: Mumbai police files charge sheet against Raj Kundra, others

Mumbai, Sep 16: The Mumbai crime branch filed a 1467-page supplementary charge sheet against Raj Kundra and three others, including Ryan Thorpe, the IT head of Kundra's Viaan industries, in connection with the alleged porn films racket case.

The charge sheet comprises 40 statements, including that of Raj Kundra's wife Shilpa Shetty. However, it mentions that the businessman's brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi is absconding.

The first charge sheet was filed in April and the latest one is the supplementary charge sheet. As per the sources, the charge sheet contains evidence to show that Raj Kundra, Ryan Thorpe, Yash Thakur alias Arvind Kumar Shrivastava and Singapore resident Sandeep Bakshi were engaged in the illegal business.

The emails, WhatsApp chats, details of 24 hard disks, bank details and information about the Hotshots app are part of the charge sheet.

Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe were arrested on 19 July after the case came to light in February 2021 following a raid on a bungalow in western Mumbai.

Kundra has been booked under sections 354(C) (Voyeurism), 292 (sale of obscene content), 293 (sale of obscene objects to persons under 20 years of age), 420 (cheating), 201(destruction of evidence) of the IPC and Sections 66E, 67, 67A (transmission of sexually explicit material) of the IT Act and sections of Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act 1986.

Hotshots App is owned by Kenrin Private Limited and Ra Kundra is accused of managing the app. Kundra's company Arms Prime Media Ltd developed it before selling it to Kendrin Private Limited, owned by Pradip Bakshi.

Meanwhile, a report on Indian Express stated that Shilpa Shetty of telling to the cops in her statement that she was unaware of his activities.

She said, "Kundra started Viaan industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons. I am not aware about the Hotshots or Bollyfame apps. I was too busy with my own work and hence, not aware about what Kundra was up to."

Story first published: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 16:17 [IST]