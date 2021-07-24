Will Shilpa Shetty be served summons in Raj Kundra pornography case? Mumbai Police clears the air

ED set to file case against Raj Kundra for 'financial irregularities'

Porn films case: 'Hidden' cupboard containing files of Raj Kundra’s finances found from his office wall

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, July 24: The Mumbai Police Crime Branch was on Saturday found a hidden cupboard in

actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra's Viaan and JL Stream office in Mumbai's Andheri during searches in connection with a pornography case.

Kundra, a city-based businessman, was arrested by the Mumbai police on July 19 for alleged production of pornographic films and their dissemination through apps.

According to the police, there were several WhatsApp chats that revealed that Kundra was involved in the financial dealings of an app and its contents.

The police also said three women have come forward with complaints in the case, saying they were "forced to act in pornographic movies".

According to the police, the accused persons took advantage of struggling models, actors and other workers and made them work in these movies.

Kundra was taken into custody on Monday night by the city police's crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Inian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, July 24, 2021, 23:55 [IST]