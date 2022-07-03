YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Popular Assamese actor Kishor Das dies from cancer at 30

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 3: After a year-long battle with cancer, popular Assamese actor Kishor Das passed away on Sunday. He was aged 30.

    Popular Assamese actor Kishor Das dies from cancer at 30

    Minister of Health and Family Welfare Keshab Mahanta expressed his condolence on Twitter. He wrote, "Deeply saddened by the news of young Assamese actor, model and dancer Kishore Das' demise. He lost the battle with Cancer after giving a tough fight. My condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti!"

    Since March 2022, he was under treatment at a Chennai hospital. It is reported that he had tested COVID-19 positive at the time of his death.

    However, owing to COVID-19 protocols, his mortal remains could not be delivered to his hometown in Assam's Kamrup.

    Das was one of the popular faces of the Assamese entertainment industry. He appeared in numerous Assamese television shows like 'Bandhun', 'Bidhata', and 'Nedekha Fagun'.

    He was widely appreciated and loved for his remarkable performances. Apart from acting in TV shows, Kishor also had several famous songs to his name.

    His 'Turut Turut' song garnered huge popularity amongst Assamese music lovers and soon became one of the best super-hit songs. Kishor was last seen in the Assamese movie 'Dada Tumi Dusto Bor' released on June 24, this year. Talking about his other endeavours, Kishor also bagged the 'Candid Young Achievement' award in 2019. He was quite active on social media, and engaged in interactions with his fans. Kishore Das's demise has left a void in the Assamese film industry.

    Comments

    More ASSAM News  

    Read more about:

    assam death

    Story first published: Sunday, July 3, 2022, 18:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X