  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Poonawala gets Oxford honour

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 28: Cyrus Poonawalla, founder and Chairman of the Serum Institute of India, received an honorary degree from the University of Oxford for his work in the field of life-saving vaccines and philanthropy.

    Poonawalla was awarded his degree on Wednesday at the world-famous university's annual Encaenia academic ceremony alongside Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan as part of a total 2019 cohort of eight honorary degrees.

    File photo of Cyrus Poonawalla
    File photo of Cyrus Poonawalla

    With Poonawalla's vision, the Serum Institute has reached the unmatched figure of protecting more than two-thirds of the infant population globally, notes the citation for the Indian businessman.

    He is also a generous philanthropist, focusing on public causes and under served communities, it adds.

    Air India bomb hoax mail was received on Mumbai airport's feedback mail box

    Founded in 1966, the Serum Institute is the world's largest manufacturer of life-saving vaccines by number of doses, producing more than 1.5 billion doses a year that are used in over 170 countries.

    Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was awarded the honorary degree for his contribution to music across Bollywood and Hollywood.

    More FOUNDER News

    Read more about:

    founder oxford university honour

    Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 7:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue