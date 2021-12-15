Delhi's air quality still in 'very poor' category for fifth day in a row, AQI stands at 362

Pollution: Air quality in Delhi, Noida in 'very poor' category

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 15: Delhi's air quality has continued to remain in 'very poor' category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 346 at 7:20 am. The level of PM 2.5 at 7:20 am stands at 'very poor' category, while the PM 10 stands at 'poor' category.

With AQI at 344, the air quality in Noida too remains in the 'very poor' category. Meanwhile, the air quality in Gurugram has slipped to the 'poor' category. The AQI here stands at 269.

According to the government agencies, AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 are marked as severe/hazardous.

The air quality in the national capital has remained in 'poor' to 'very poor' categories for over a month now. The Delhi government has taken several measures to bring down the air pollution. From banning construction workers to launching 'red light on gaadi off' campaign, the government has taken steps to reduce the pollution levels.

After a review meeting on Monday, the Delhi government has extended the ban on the entry of non-essential trucks in the national capital till further orders.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 10:05 [IST]