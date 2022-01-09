'Polls a chance to change country': Kejriwal tells party workers

Doctors should be in hospitals not streets: Kejriwal writes to PM Modi on NEET counselling

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 09: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed his party workers virtually to discuss the party's election campaign.

Addresing the party workers virtually, Kejriwal urged them to begin door-to-door campaigns showcasing his government's work in the national capital and asked them to follow all COVID-19 safety protocols.

"Election Commission has allowed door-to-door campaigning. You should go door-to-door from today itself. When you meet people, tell me about good works done by Delhi Govt. We don't have to say anything negative against any party. We have to run only a positive campaign," the AAP chief said.

"For AAP, an election is not a medium to change govt but it is a chance to bring about a change in society & the country. When you go campaigning, you need to realize that you are performing a patriotic task", he added.

He also asked his party workers to start campaigning for the elections on social media, saying the AAP government with its work in Delhi in education, healthcare and other sectors has shown that "change is possible".

"These parties have always told us that it is not possible to contest and win elections honestly, run a government with honesty. The Aam Aadmi Party has proved that elections can be fought honestly and won also," Kejriwal said.

"'The Aam Aadmi Party has proved that the government can be run honestly. The Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi government has given hope to the country," he said.

The AAP is expected to field all seats in the state assembly polls in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa.

The five state polls in seven phases will be held between February 10 and March 7 and the counting of votes on March 10.

Story first published: Sunday, January 9, 2022, 18:50 [IST]