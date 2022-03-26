As PM Modi projects a BJP win in 2024, Prashant Kishor has this to say

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor in talks with Congress again, meets Rahul, Priyanka

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Mar 26: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor is reportedly in talks with Congress again.

If we go by the latest speculations, he is in talks with the grand old party and had a meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday.

The meeting happened a day after Gandhis met another poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu, Kishor's former colleague, sources informed Hindustan Times.

Kanugolu is expected to work with Congress on forthcoming Karnataka elections and informed the party that he has no issues if Kishor works on strategy for Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat elections.

However, the decision has not been made yet. "We have not heard anything about Prashant Kishor,'' the daily quotes Congress' working president in Gujarat, Hardik Patel as saying.

Kishor had a series of meetings, last year. It was reported that the poll strategist would work with Congress in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Unfortunately, the talks did not progress and he could not join hands with the grand old party.

Know all about Rahul Gandhi

Talking about the earlier meeting with Congress, Prashant Kishor, who head Narendra Modi's poll campaign in 2014, recently said that out of 21 issues they could not agree on three-four issues. Hence, the deal did not happen, last year.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 10:01 [IST]