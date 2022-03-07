Poll of Polls: BJP to retain four states, AAP to win Punjab

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 07: The exit polls are out and the predictions say that the BJP is likely to retain power in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand. The exit polls however say that the Aam Aadmi Party is set to make its debut in Punjab with an impressive win.

In Uttar Pradesh, the poll of polls says that the BJP will win 231 seats. In Punjab the prediction is that the Aam Aadmi Party is likely to end up with 67 seats.

For Goa the prediction is that the BJP will win 67 seats, according to the poll of polls. It further states that the BJP will return to power in Manipur with 30 seats. The BJP is also likely to win in Uttarakhand the exit polls say while predicting that the party will bag 35 seats.

For Uttar Pradesh, the poll of polls says that the BJP will win 231 to 251 seats. For the SP, the poll of polls predict 135 to 155 seats. The BSP would win, 9 to 15 seats, while the Congress will end up with just 2 too 6 seats, the poll of polls say.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 20:33 [IST]