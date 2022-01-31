YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Political parties have assured me of cooperation in running of House: LS speaker Om Birla

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 31: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said all political parties have assured him of positive cooperation in the running of the House and hoped that Parliament will function smoothly during the budget session.

    Political parties have assured me of cooperation in running of House: LS speaker Om Birla

    Birla on Monday chaired a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha, which was attended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and the floor leaders of all the political parties. It also acted as the customary all-party meeting at the start of a Parliament session. It was decided at the meeting to allocate 12 hours each to discussions on the Union Budget and the Motion of Thanks on the president's address, sources said, adding that some opposition leaders also raised the issue of alleged snooping using the Pegasus spyware.

    In a series of tweets after the meeting, Birla said the leaders of all the parties have assured him of positive cooperation and active participation during the budget session.

    "I hope that with the cooperation of the government and all parties, the House will run smoothly and we will be able to do public welfare through result-oriented discussions, while achieving high productivity during the session," he said.

    The speaker said he has urged the floor leaders to raise people-centric issues and sought their cooperation to ensure that the House runs smoothly. PTI

    More OM BIRLA News  

    Read more about:

    om birla budget

    Story first published: Monday, January 31, 2022, 19:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 31, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X