YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Police team en-route to detain Jahangirpuri violence accused detained

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 18: A police team in Delhi was attacked on Monday when it was on its way to detain a man allegedly involved in the communal violence at Jahangirpuri.

    The police was on its way to detain a man who was caught on camera firing a pistol during the violence.

    Police team en-route to detain Jahangirpuri violence accused detained

    The police said that the man's family there stones, which hit a police officer. The police have clarified that the situation has been contained and there was no further violence.

    "A video was being circulated on social media, showing a man in blue kurta opening fire during the riot in Jahangirpuri area on April 16. The police team of north-west district had gone to his house in CD Park. The family members pelted two stones at them. Legal action is being taken. One person has been detained. Situation is under control," a police spokesperson said.

    So far the Delhi police have arrested at least 21 persons for their involvement in the violence on Saturday. Eight police personnel and one resident was injured in the violence. The police alleged that the rioters used swords and guns apart from pelting stones. One police personnel was shot in the hand by the rioters.

    More DELHI POLICE News  

    Read more about:

    delhi police communal violence

    Story first published: Monday, April 18, 2022, 15:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 18, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X