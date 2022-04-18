Police team en-route to detain Jahangirpuri violence accused detained

New Delhi, Apr 18: A police team in Delhi was attacked on Monday when it was on its way to detain a man allegedly involved in the communal violence at Jahangirpuri.

The police was on its way to detain a man who was caught on camera firing a pistol during the violence.

The police said that the man's family there stones, which hit a police officer. The police have clarified that the situation has been contained and there was no further violence.

"A video was being circulated on social media, showing a man in blue kurta opening fire during the riot in Jahangirpuri area on April 16. The police team of north-west district had gone to his house in CD Park. The family members pelted two stones at them. Legal action is being taken. One person has been detained. Situation is under control," a police spokesperson said.

So far the Delhi police have arrested at least 21 persons for their involvement in the violence on Saturday. Eight police personnel and one resident was injured in the violence. The police alleged that the rioters used swords and guns apart from pelting stones. One police personnel was shot in the hand by the rioters.

Story first published: Monday, April 18, 2022, 15:23 [IST]