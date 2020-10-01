Police pushed, lathicharged and threw me to ground, claims Rahul Gandhi in Hathras

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Lucknow, Oct 01: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who march with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Hathras was stopped, alleged that the police lathicharged and pushed him to the ground. Gandhis had begun a march to Hathras after their cars were stopped by authorities.

Later, both Rahul and Priyanka tweeted slamming the Uttar Pradesh government for trying to stop them.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has been arrested by UP police on his way to Hathras.

"In times of sorrow, loved ones are not to be left alone. The 'Jungle Raj' in UP is such that meeting a family in mourning also scares the government. Do not be so afraid, Chief Minister!," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday has reached Hathras to meet the family members of the 19-year-old gang-rape victim, who died on Tuesday sparking nationwide outrage.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala is accompanying the two senior leaders.

"They prevented us from going to Hathras. When we all set out by foot with Rahul ji, we were stopped repeatedly, and were thrashed with lathis. Many workers are injured. But our resolve is firm. The sticks of an egotistical government cannot stop us. I wish lathis, UP police had been used to protect the Dalit daughter of Hathras," Priyanka Gandhi said in a Tweet in Hindi.

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi, who has been stopped at Yamuna Expressway on his way to Hathras, asks police, "I want to walk to Hathras alone. Please tell me under which section are you arresting me."



Police says, "We are arresting you under Section 188 IPC for violation of an order. " pic.twitter.com/uJKwPxauv5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 1, 2020

Ahead of Gandhis visit, Section 144 has been imposed in the district and the borders have been sealed.

Gandhis want to meet the family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after allegedly being gang-raped and tortured by four upper-caste men in the Uttar Pradesh district. The victim's family also alleged that the UP Police had cremated her forcibly without their permission.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Police also lathi-charged few Samajwadi Party workers on NH- 93. They were trying to reach the victim's house.