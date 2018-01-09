Police gives permission to Jignesh Mevani's 'Yuva Hunkar Rally'?

Heavy security has been deployed ahead of Jignesh Mevani's 'Yuva Hunkar Rally' to be held at Parliament Street on Tuesday though Delhi Police has denied permission to the event. Akhil Gogoi from Assam, Manoj Manzil from Bihar, Pooja Shukla from Lucknow to attend the event at Parliament street 12 noon onwards. The youth rally aims to question PM Narendra Modi's government over unemployment and rise in attacks on Dalits.

Ahead of the rally, JNU student union leader Shehla Rashid tweeted, "Organisers of tomorrow's #YuvaRally met high ranking officers in the Delhi Police for the second time this week (just now), and Police again gave a clear go ahead, like before. Now the question is, why was media running fake news of cancellation all day? Oh, wait!."

Dear mainstream media, thanks for attempting to hound, demonise & defame Jignesh Mevani, thanks for demobilising people by running fake stories about cancellation of the rally. We don't have the machinery (or vindictiveness) to sue you. We'll respond tomorrow with our strength.✊ — Shehla Rashid (@Shehla_Rashid) January 8, 2018

However, DCP New Delhi tweeted that no permission granted so far by Delhi Police to hold the proposed protest at Parliament Street in view of NGT orders. "Organisers have been constantly advised to go to an alternate site which they are reluctant to accept."

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan hit back at the Delhi police for their misleading tweet. He said the NGT orders don't apply to Parliament-street. "Please don't mislead people @DCPNewDelhi.NGT orders are for Jantar Mantar, not Parliament St. SC has always held right to peaceful protest meetings is a fundamental right. Any attempt by police to stop the #YuvaRally tomorrow will be undemocratic & violation of fundamental rights," tweeted Prashant Bhushan.

Please don't mislead people @DCPNewDelhi.NGT orders are for Jantar Mantar, not Parliament St. SC has always held right to peaceful protest meetings is a fundamental right. Any attempt by police to stop the #YuvaRally tomorrow will be undemocratic & violation of fundamental rights https://t.co/lMo5LOxK91 — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) January 8, 2018

It may be recalled that last week, the All India Student's Summit 2018, where JNU student leader Umar Khalid and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani were supposed to speak, was cancelled in Mumbai. Police forcibly removed students gathered for Chhatra Bharati event outside Bhaidas Hall and imposed Section 149 of IPC to prevent 'unlawful assembly'. Members of Chhatra Bharti staged a protest outside Juhu Police Station after some members were detained by Police.

OneIndia News