Police arrest three BJP workers for raising 'goli maro' slogan in West Bengal

Kolkata, Jan 21: As many as three BJP activists, including its Hooghly district youth wing chief Suresh Sahu, have been arrested for allegedly raising "goli maro" (shoot the traitors) slogan at a roadshow of party leader Suvendu Adhikari, police said on Thursday.

Speaking to media, an officer said, "Some BJP activists had allegedly raised the slogan at a party programme in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Wednesday, following which district police registered a suo motu case and arrested them late at night."

"The three arrested persons will be produced at a court during the day," he said.

The activists, who were trailing the truck carrying Adhikari along with Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee and Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta, had allegedly raised the slogan holding BJP flags and the Tricolour in Rathtala area.

However, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said that the party does not endorse the slogan raised by the participants holding the BJP flag.