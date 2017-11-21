'PoK belongs to Pakistan remark': Delhi HC disposes off plea against Farooq Abdullah

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday disposed-off a plea seeking action against National Conference President Farooq Abdullah for his controversial remarks on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The bench asked the petitioner to approach authorities and ministries like Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Law and Justice.

The plea, filed by Delhi-based Maulana Ansar Raza who claims to be a social activist, has sought "immediate investigation" and "arrest" of the Srinagar MP alleging that he has favoured Pakistan and insulted India.

It has alleged that Abdullah has been making "such controversial remarks and statements by which the nation and its people feel ashamed of such persons being Indian citizens".

The petition, filed through lawyer Nawal Kishore Jha, has said the NC chief should be tried for penal offences including sedition and treason under the IPC and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Intelligence Bureau be also asked to probe the entire issue.

Abdullah had on November 11 said that PoK belonged to Pakistan and "this won't change" no matter how many wars India and Pakistan fight.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)