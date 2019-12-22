PM mega rally updates: Hate Modi but don't hate India, says Modi

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega rally in Delhi's iconic Ramlila Maidan on Sunday amid massive nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The protests have left at least 23 people dead, with 16 of them reported in Uttar Pradesh.

    PM mega rally updates: Modi begins addresses at Ramlila Maidan

    Stay tuned for all the Updates:

    2:36 PM, 22 Dec
    Amended citizenship law has nothing to do with Indian citizens
    2:36 PM, 22 Dec
    Modi says no appeal for peace from seven-year-old party, it shows violence has its indirect approval
    2:36 PM, 22 Dec
    33,000 police personnel sacrificed their lives for peace&security in country, since independence. Today, you are brutally thrashing them. When any problem arises, police don't ask your religion or caste, whatever the weather or time they are there to help you.
    2:29 PM, 22 Dec
    Why are so many people lying then? Why are they misleading the country? Why are they misleading the Muslims of the country?
    2:29 PM, 22 Dec
    Muslims being misled, I have always ensured that documents will never come in way of development schemes and their beneficiaries
    2:28 PM, 22 Dec
    I dare rivals to find anything discriminatory in my work
    2:28 PM, 22 Dec
    Lie being spread that I brought law to snatch people's rights, it will not stand
    2:26 PM, 22 Dec
    Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter:
    2:14 PM, 22 Dec
    Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians all were befitted, everyone who lives here was benefitted. Why did we do this? Because we live for the love of the country. We are dedicated to the mantra of 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas'
    2:11 PM, 22 Dec
    On protests against citizenship law, Modi said,''People were incited, those in high positions shared fake videos.''
    2:10 PM, 22 Dec
    Our Govt took up the task of completing them. After its completion, every day about 30-40,000 trucks don't enter Delhi, but go around it and that lightens Delhi's traffic
    2:10 PM, 22 Dec
    We built peripheral expressways, opened hundreds of CNG stations to curb pollution
    2:07 PM, 22 Dec
    Attacking the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government, Modi said that it is doing nothing to provide clean water to the people of Delhi.
    2:06 PM, 22 Dec
    Some political parties are spreading rumours, they're misleading people & inciting them. I want to ask them, when we authroised the unauthrosied colonies, did we ask anyone their religion? Did we ask which political party they support? Did we ask for documents from 1970, 1980?
    2:04 PM, 22 Dec
    Before 2014, the Delhi metro grew at a rate of about 14 km per year on average
    2:03 PM, 22 Dec
    We built the Peripheral Expressway to decongest Delhi
    2:03 PM, 22 Dec
    Modi said the earlier governments did nothing to expand the metro network. He added that the fourth phase of Delhi Metro was stalled unnecessarily by the previous government.
    2:02 PM, 22 Dec
    Attacking Congress Party, Modi said that they gave land to VVIPs, while his party gave land to the people of Delhi.
    2:01 PM, 22 Dec
    Modi targets AAP government, says it gave over 2,000 bungalows in posh Delhi locations to 'VIPs' close to it in an illegal manner
    2:00 PM, 22 Dec
    The problem stood as it was for decades. The past govts never showed the honesty or desire to solve these problems
    2:00 PM, 22 Dec
    You should know what those people, whom you were asking for something for yourself, were doing. They had illegally given 2000 lavish bungalows to their people. No one knows what was given to whom in lieu of that.
    1:59 PM, 22 Dec
    BJP got chance to usher in a new dawn for over 40 lakh people by giving them ownership rights to their houses
    1:51 PM, 22 Dec
    Modi raises slogan of 'vividhta me ekta, Bharat ki visheshta'
    1:51 PM, 22 Dec
    Even after several decades after Independence, a large section of population in Delhi had to face fear, uncertainty, deceit & false electoral promises. Illegal, sealing, bulldozer & a cut-off date - life of a large population in Delhi' was confined around these words.
    1:41 PM, 22 Dec
    PM Narendra Modi addresses a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi.
    1:41 PM, 22 Dec
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated at the Ramlila Maidan. He will address a rally shortly.
    1:11 PM, 22 Dec
    Modi is also expected to address the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC, keeping in mind the protests that have been erupted across different states.
    1:10 PM, 22 Dec
    PM Modi will shortly address the 'Aabhaar Rally' at Ramlila Maidan
    12:37 PM, 22 Dec
    Delhi Traffic Police releases advisory
    12:37 PM, 22 Dec
    Thousands of people have gathered at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi
