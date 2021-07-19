MVA allies kept in loop about Pawar-Modi meeting in Delhi, says NCP

PM unable to introduce new ministers, slams at Oppn, says some people pained to see woman, adivasis

New Delhi, July 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday could not introduce his newly-inducted union ministers to the Rajya Sabha as several slogan-shouting opposition members trooped into the well of the House to protest over various issues.

Hitting back at the Opposition amid uproar in Rajya Sabha while Modi was introducing new ministers, said some people are pained to see women and adivasis as ministers.

He said, "What sort of hatred do some people have for adivasis/dalits that they cannot allow the introduction of ministers from such communities in this House? Some people are pained at seeing that children of farmers have become ministers today. Some people are pained at seeing women as ministers and aren't ready to allow their introduction as ministers."

The House proceedings too were adjourned till 2 pm as the protesting opposition members did not relent to Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu''s repeated appeal for order in the House.

Earlier in the morning when the House assembled on day one of the Monsoon Session, the proceedings were adjourned for an hour as a mark of respect to departed sitting MPs Raghunath Mohapatra and Rajeev Satav.

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition ruckus

No sooner did the House meet again at around 12.25 pm, opposition members started rasing slogans as the Chairman was making his opening remarks about the expectations from the current session amid Covid pandemic.

When the prime minister rose to introduce the newly inducted union ministers in his Council of Ministers, opposition members created an uproar by raising slogans.

Questioning the opposition''s conduct, Modi wondered "what kind of mindset is this" that prevents them from giving respect to the new ministers who are women, Dalits and come from Scheduled Tribes.

