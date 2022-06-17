YouTube
    PM to launch historic torch relay for 44th Chess Olympiad

    New Delhi, Jun 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the historic torch relay for the 44th Chess Olympiad on 19th June at 5 PM at Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

    This year, for the very first time, the International Chess Body, FIDE, has instituted the Chess Olympiad Torch that is part of Olympic tradition, but was never done in the Chess Olympiad. India will be the first-ever country to have the Chess Olympiad Torch Relay.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Notably, taking the Indian roots of Chess to a greater height, this tradition of Torch Relay for the Chess Olympiad will henceforth always begin in India and travel across all continents before reaching the host country.

    FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich will hand over the torch to Prime Minister, who in turn will hand it over to Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand. This torch will then be taken to 75 cities in a span of 40 days before the final culmination at Mahabalipuram near Chennai. At every location, chess grandmasters of the state will receive the torch.

    The 44th Chess Olympiad will be held in Chennai from July 28 to August 10, 2022. The prestigious competition, which has been organised since 1927, is being hosted in India for the first time and in Asia after 30 years. With 189 countries participating, this will be the largest participation in any Chess Olympiad.

    Story first published: Friday, June 17, 2022, 17:04 [IST]
    X