Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated new Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro. Magenta Line the 12.64-km stretch is a part of the upcoming Botanical Garden (Noida)-Janakpuri West (Delhi) corridor has nine stations.

The event was held in Noida, PM and UP CM Yogi Adityanath flagged off the first train from Botanical Garden, also the first interchange station in NCR.

Noida: PM Narendra Modi onboard #DelhiMetro after inauguration of a stretch of the new Magenta line. The line connects Botanical Garden in Noida with Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/oEzY4f66wi — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2017

This is the third metro line to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister in 2017. He had earlier dedicated the Kochi Metro to the nation in June, and the Hyderabad Metro in November. As on both those occasions, the Prime Minister will travel on a stretch of this new line, before arriving at the venue of the public meeting.

However, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has not been invited for the inaugural function. Kejriwal's office denied receiving an invitation to the inauguration ceremony.

"We have no official intimation about the programme. Our top most priority is a safe Metro for the passengers and at a reasonable fare. So far as the inauguration is concerned we haven't received any invitation. The question must better be put to the DMRC and Urban Development Ministry," a Delhi Government spokesperson said.

OneIndia News