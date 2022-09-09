PM to inaugurate ‘Centre - State Science Conclave’ on September 10

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Centre- State Science Conclave on the 10th September at 10:30 AM via video conferencing. Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

    In line with the Prime Minister's relentless efforts to facilitate innovation and entrepreneurship in the country, the first of its kind Conclave will strengthen Centre-State coordination and collaboration mechanisms - in the spirit of cooperative federalism - to build a robust science, technology & innovation (STI) ecosystem across the country.

    The two day Conclave is being organised at Science City, Ahmedabad on 10-11 September 2022. It will include sessions on different thematic areas including STI Vision 2047; Future Growth Pathways and Vision for STI in States; Health - Digital Health Care for All; Doubling Private Sector investment in R&D by 2030; Agriculture - Technological interventions for improving farmers' income; Water - Innovation for producing potable drinking water; Energy- Clean Energy for All including S&T role in Hydrogen mission; Deep Ocean Mission and its relevance for Coastal States/UTs as well as country's future economy.

    The first of its kind Conclave will witness the participation of Gujarat CM, Union MoS Science & Technology (S&T), S&T Ministers and Secretaries of States & Union Territories, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, NGOs, young scientists and students.

    Story first published: Friday, September 9, 2022, 14:22 [IST]
    X