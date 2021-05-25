For Quick Alerts
PM to deliver keynote address on the occasion of Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations on Buddha Purnima
New Delhi, May 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address on the occasion of Virtual Vesak Global Celebrations on Buddha Purnima i.e. on 26th April 2021 at around 09:45 AM.
The event is being organised by the Culture Ministry in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) and will witness participation of all the supreme heads of the Buddhist Sanghas from around the world.
Over 50 most prominent Buddhist religious leaders from around the world will address the congregation.
Story first published: Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 19:21 [IST]