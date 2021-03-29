PM to address election rally in Puducherry tomorrow

YouTube
    Puducherry, Mar 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a poll rally here on Tuesday to seek support for the NDA in the union territory for the April 6 Assembly elections.

    This is the Prime Minister''s second visit to Puducherry to campaign for the NDA candidates after having addressed a poll rally here on February 25 after unveiling several centrally sponsored development projects that day.

    He will speak at the rally to be held at the AFT Thidal here, BJP sources said.

    The AINRC, which heads the NDA here, is contesting from 16 of the total 30 constituencies, while BJP is seeking election from nine seats and the AIADMK from five.

    AINRC leader and former Chief Minister N Rangasamy is seeking election from two segments-Thattanchavady and Yanam.

    Elections in Puducherry will be held in a single phase on April 6.

    Story first published: Monday, March 29, 2021, 12:26 [IST]
