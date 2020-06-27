  • search
    PM should openly condemn China’s brazen occupation in Ladakh: Congress

    New Delhi, June 27: The Congress on Saturday continued its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the standoff with China in Ladakh.

    The Prime Minister should openly, publicly condemn the brazen Chinese occupation in Ladakh. I want the PM to condemn China. We will support the support. China is using the statement by the PM that there is no intrusion, senior Congress leader, Kapil Sibal said in a digital address.

    Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal

    He also warned of China slicing away India's border areas piece by piece. The PM in an all party meeting said no intruders had entered Indian territory and neither was any Indian post occupied. Sibal warned that the PM's status is on the verge of being diminished because of inconsistent statements.

    There should not be any question when the PM speaks. What was the reason that he gave the statement. Was it because he was afraid that people would think that he could not protect India's integrity? The PM's statement is inconsistent with facts on the ground.

      It diminishes the statement of the PM's office, Sibal also said.

      Sibal also said, China has intruded 18 km into the Indian territory across the LAC in Depsang ....the Chinese are just 25 km away from the DBO airstrip putting it within artillery range.

      Story first published: Saturday, June 27, 2020, 16:38 [IST]
