    PM Modi's Covid-19 review meeting underway

    New Delhi, Dec 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the country with the authorities on Thursday evening amid rising concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

    Official sources said Modi will take stock of the pandemic situation across the country. India has recorded 236 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 16 states and UTs so far out of which 104 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

    In a communication to the states and Union Territories on Tuesday, the Centre said the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is at least thrice more transmissible than its Delta variant and asked them to "activate" war rooms, keep analysing even small trends and surges and keep taking strict and prompt containment action at the district and local levels.

    There have been demands that the government allow booster doses of vaccines to be administered to those already fully inoculated against COVID-19, as has been done by many countries. PTI

    Story first published: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 19:37 [IST]
