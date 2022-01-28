PM Modi to virtually host first India-Central Asia Summit on Thursday

The first India-Central Asia Summit has 3 goals: PM Modi

India-Central Asia cooperation 'essential' for regional security, assumes more importance due to developments in Afghanistan: PM

PM Narendra Modi inspects National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the National Cadet Corps (NCC) PM Rally at Cariappa Ground in the national capital today. He was seen wearing a turban as he inspected the Guard of Honour and reviewed March Past by NCC contingents.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the rally is the culmination of NCC Republic Day Camp which is held on 28 January every year.

At the event, Prime Minister inspected the Guard of Honour, reviewed March Past by NCC contingents and also witnessed the NCC cadets displaying their skills in army action, slithering, microlight flying, parasailing as well as other cultural programmes.

#WATCH | NCC cadets displaying their skills in army action during the NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Nr32B4hKQE — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

Prime Minister also inspects the Guard of Honour, reviews March Past by NCC contingents pic.twitter.com/OPH3OQZAbB — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

Know all about Narendra Modi

The best cadets received a medal and baton from the Prime Minister during the event.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, January 28, 2022, 13:10 [IST]