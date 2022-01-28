PM Narendra Modi inspects National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the National Cadet Corps (NCC) PM Rally at Cariappa Ground in the national capital today. He was seen wearing a turban as he inspected the Guard of Honour and reviewed March Past by NCC contingents.

    According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the rally is the culmination of NCC Republic Day Camp which is held on 28 January every year.

    At the event, Prime Minister inspected the Guard of Honour, reviewed March Past by NCC contingents and also witnessed the NCC cadets displaying their skills in army action, slithering, microlight flying, parasailing as well as other cultural programmes.

    The best cadets received a medal and baton from the Prime Minister during the event.

    Story first published: Friday, January 28, 2022, 13:10 [IST]
    X