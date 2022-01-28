PM Narendra Modi inspects National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi
New Delhi, Jan 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the National Cadet Corps (NCC) PM Rally at Cariappa Ground in the national capital today. He was seen wearing a turban as he inspected the Guard of Honour and reviewed March Past by NCC contingents.
According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the rally is the culmination of NCC Republic Day Camp which is held on 28 January every year.
At the event, Prime Minister inspected the Guard of Honour, reviewed March Past by NCC contingents and also witnessed the NCC cadets displaying their skills in army action, slithering, microlight flying, parasailing as well as other cultural programmes.
#WATCH | NCC cadets displaying their skills in army action during the NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Nr32B4hKQE— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022
Prime Minister also inspects the Guard of Honour, reviews March Past by NCC contingents pic.twitter.com/OPH3OQZAbB— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022
The best cadets received a medal and baton from the Prime Minister during the event.