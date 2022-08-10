PM Modi’s total assets grew by Rs 26 lakh to Rs 2.23 crore in 2022, land holding donated

BJP under PM Modi will return to power with two-third majority in 2024: Shah

New Delhi, Aug 10: The value of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's movable assets increased by Rs 26.13 lakh during 2021-'22 to over Rs 2.23 crore, according to his latest declaration of assets on the Prime Minister's Office website.

The prime minister no longer owns any immovable properties as he has donated his share in a piece of a residential plot in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, the latest disclosure stated. Modi's movable assets include fixed deposit, bank balance, national savings certificates, life insurance policies, bank balance, jewellery and cash.

He has no investment in any bond, share or mutual funds, does not own any vehicle, but has four gold rings valued at Rs 1.73 lakh, according to his latest declaration updated till March 31.

His assets total Rs 2,23,82,504 as on March 31, 2022, according to details uploaded on the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) website.

In last year's declaration, Modi had said that his share in the 14,125.80-sq ft plot was worth Rs 1.10 crore.

The residential plot he jointly held with three other owners, each having an equal share, was purchased by him in October 2002 when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

The latest update said, "Immovable property Survey No. 401/A was jointly held with three other joint owners and each having an equal share of 25 per cent is no more owned by the self as the same has been donated." The cash in hand with the prime minister as on March 31, 2022 was Rs 35,250 and his National Savings Certificates with post office were worth Rs 9,05,105 and had life insurance policies valued Rs 1,89,305.

Among the prime minister's Cabinet colleagues who have declared their assets, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has movables worth Rs 2.54 crore and immovable assets worth 2.97 crore as on March 31, 2022.

Of all the 29 Cabinet ministers, the ones who have declared their own and their dependents' assets for the last fiscal also include Dharmendra Pradhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, R K Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Parshottam Rupala and G Kishan Reddy.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who was a Cabinet minister in the last fiscal and demitted office in July, has also declared his assets.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 11:10 [IST]