PM Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi speedy recovery from Covid-19

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jun 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

On Twitter, PM Modi said, "Wishing Congress President Sonia Gandhi Ji a speedy recovery from COVID-19."

New Delhi, Jun 2: The Congress interim president tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday, a day after a summon was issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to her in the National Herald case. Gandhi has to appear before the probe agency on June 8. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala informed that Sonia Gandhi has developed some symptoms and has isolated herself and has been given requisite medical attention.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi tests positive for COVID-19. She has developed mild fever and some symptoms and has isolated herself and has been given requisite medical attention. As of today, her date of appearance before ED on June 8 stands as it is," Surjewala told ANI. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal also tested COVID-19 positive.

The National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Limited and owned by Young Indians Pvt Ltd. The case relates to allegations of cheating, conspiracy and criminal breach of trust in the acquisition of the Associated Journals Limited which ran the National Herald Newspaper by Young Indian Pvt Ltd.

Recently, the ED questioned Congress leader, Mallikarjuna Kharge and Pawan Bansal as part of the probe. The ED is trying to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions and the role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL.