PM Modi wishes in Bengali on first day of Durga puja, urges to ensure COVID-19 norms

Kolkata, Oct 22: On the commemoration day of Durga Puja, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually has addressed people of West Bengal in Bengali on Thursday to share his "Pujor Shubecha" (Puja greetings) message.

The Prime Minister has urged everyone to ensure 'do gaj ki doori' and wear masks during celebrations at all times.

PM Modi during his address said, "We are celebrating Durga Puja in times of COVID-19, all devotees have shown exemplary restrain. The number of people might be less but the granduer and devotion are the same. The happiness and joy are still boundless. This is the real Bengal."

"The festival of Durga Puja is a festival that reflects unity and strength of India. It is also a reflection of the traditions and culture that comes from Bengal."

The state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made elaborate arrangements for live-viewing of PM Modi's virtual address to the people of the state at 12 noon on in every polling booth across the state's 294 Assembly constituencies.

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in Bengali to wish the people of #WestBengal on commencement of #DurgaPuja2020 celebrations. pic.twitter.com/xfO8Xo3l2h — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2020

The Prime Minister on Wednesday tweeted, "Sisters and brothers of West Bengal, tomorrow, on the auspicious day of Maa Durga Pujo's Mahashashti, I would join the Divine celebrations via video conferencing and shall also be extending my greetings to everyone. Do join the programme live!"

"Durga Puja is an auspicious occasion, which celebrates the victory of good over evil. We pray to Maa Durga to bless us with strength, happiness and good health," the PM added.

BJP sources said they have made arrangements across the state for more than 25 party workers and voters to watch the address in each of the over 78,000 polling booths while adhering to social distancing norms.

In the run-up to the prime minister's address, there will be a cultural programme at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) in Kolkata from 10 am on Thursday in the presence of senior West Bengal BJP leaders.

"We are continuously working for the fast development of the state of West Bengal. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, houses have been constructed for around 30 lakh poor people. Over 90 lakh free gas connections given under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana," PM Modi also added in his address.

Notably, Bengal will go to polls in the first half of the year 2021.

The saffron party is the main challenger to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) hoping to put an end to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 10-year-old reign.

In the last Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 18 seats while the TMC got 22 seats.