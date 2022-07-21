PM Modi wishes Biden speedy recovery after US President tests positive for Covid

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished US President Joe Biden, who has tested positive for Covid, a speedy recovery.

    Earlier in the day, the White House had said Biden has tested positive for Covid and was experiencing "very mild symptoms", becoming the second sitting president to be hit by the virus.

    This is the first time Biden, 79, has tested positive for Covid.

    "My best wishes to @POTUS @JoeBiden for a quick recovery from COVID-19, and prayers for his good health," Modi said in a tweet.

    Biden, who is fully vaccinated and twice boosted, has begun taking the Covid pill Paxlovid.

    In line with CDC guidelines, President Biden will isolate himself at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during this time, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

    Thursday, July 21, 2022, 22:39 [IST]
